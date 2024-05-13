Nation & World News

Super Bowl champion Chiefs will open regular season at home against Ravens in AFC title game rematch

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will open the regular season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5 in a rematch of the AFC title game
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in Baltimore, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. The NFL announced Monday, May 13, that the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will open the season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5. The game is a rematch of the AFC championship game in January, which the Chiefs won 17-10 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will open the regular season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5 in a rematch of the AFC title game, the NFL announced Monday.

The NFL will release the entire 2024 season on Wednesday night on the NFL Network.

The Chiefs beat the Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game in January and went on to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs-Ravens opener at Arrowhead Stadium will be a Thursday night game on NBC.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be going for a third straight Super Bowl title and fourth in six years this season.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talk before the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The NFL announced Monday, May 13, 2024, that the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will open the season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5. The game is a rematch of the AFC championship game in January, which the Chiefs won 17-10 in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) plays during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The NFL announced Monday, May 13, that the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will open the season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5. The game is a rematch of the AFC championship game in January, which the Chiefs won 17-10 in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

