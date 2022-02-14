Super Bowl ads: Chevy does "Sopranos," Bud's Clydesdale

Explore GENERAL MOTORS

General Motors’ ad features characters from the “Austin Powers” movies hawking GM’s electric vehicle technology, including a reprise of Mike Myers’ role as Austin Powers’ nemesis, Dr. Evil. Sidekicks played by Rob Lowe, Seth Green and Mindy Sterling also join.

Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen reminisce comedically on the “good times” they’ve had over Lay’s — including being kidnapped by a stalker and Rogen’s marriage to a creepy ghost.

A straight-laced Eugene Levy is transformed into an action hero by taking a drive in a 2023 Nissan Z sports car, alongside stars Danai Gurira and Dave Bautista. Levy’s “Schitt’s Creek” co-star Catherine O’Hara appears in Nissan’s new Ariya electric car.



A man gets his hand stuck in a Pringles can — and then has to live the rest of his life with his hand stuck in the cannister in Pringles' comedic spot.



Anna Kendrick tells kids about the competitive housing market by using examples of classic kid toys Barbie’s Dream House and Skeletor's Castle Grayskull.

T-Mobile reunited Zach Braff and Donald Faison, stars of the sitcom “Scrubs” that aired from 2001 to 2010, to tout its ultrafast 5G wireless network.



Toyota enlisted a trio of famous “Joneses” — Leslie Jones, Tommy Lee Jones and Rashida Jones — to introduce the 2022 Tundra. At the end, Nick Jonas joins the trio.