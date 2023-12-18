Suns guard Bradley Beal out at least two weeks with a sprained right ankle

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal is out for at least the next two weeks because of a sprained right ankle suffered against the New York Knicks last Friday.

The Suns said Monday that the three-time All-Star's availability would be reevaluated in January.

The 30-year-old Beal took a 3-point shot in the first quarter, which he made, but he landed on the foot of New York's Donte DiVincenzo, who was called for a Flagrant 1 because he didn't allow Beal a space to land.