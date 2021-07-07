ajc logo
X

Suns forward Saric out with torn ACL in right knee

Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. defends during the first half in Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Caption
Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. defends during the first half in Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

National & World News
By DAVID BRANDT, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric has a torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric has a torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered during the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night.

Saric’s right knee appeared to buckle when he landed on a jump stop while trying to score against Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez. Shortly afterward, he limped off the court and into the locker room.

The team confirmed the severity of the injury on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-10 Saric is one of the team's main contributors off the bench, averaging 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in about 11 minutes per game. The team has relatively thin depth in the frontcourt, and turned to Torrey Craig and Frank Kaminsky to fill most of Saric's minutes in the 118-105 victory in Game 1.

Craig has been a regular part of the playing rotation, but Kaminsky hasn't seen much time in the postseason.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Latest hack to test Biden's vow for consequences for Russia
2
Dubai authorities: Fire erupts on ship docked at major port
3
Haiti in upheaval: President Moïse assassinated at home
4
Idea of 4-day workweek gains steam after ‘overwhelming success’ in...
5
Man charged in attack on AP photographer, police at Capitol
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top