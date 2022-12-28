ajc logo
Suns All-Star Booker out at least 4 weeks with groin strain

1 hour ago
Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker will miss at least four weeks with a left groin strain

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker will miss at least four weeks with a left groin strain.

The team confirmed Booker's injury on Wednesday and said he'll be re-evaluated after the four weeks.

The 26-year-old Booker has missed six of the past nine games because of hamstring and groin ailments. He tried to return for the team's Christmas Day matchup against the Denver Nuggets but played just four minutes before having to leave the game.

He returned to Phoenix for further evaluation while the team continued its six-game road trip.

Now it looks like Booker is on the shelf for at least a month. He is averaging a career-high 27.1 points per game and already topped 50 points twice this season.

The Suns currently have a 20-15 record and are in fifth place in the Western Conference. Several players have missed time with injuries while forward Jae Crowder hasn't played all year because the Suns are trying to work out a trade for the disgruntled veteran.

