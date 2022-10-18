ajc logo
X

Sunday night NFL tilt leads in week's television ratings

National & World News
1 hour ago
NBC had an attractive Sunday night football matchup between NFC East contenders Dallas and Philadelphia this week, and were rewarded in the television ratings

NEW YORK (AP) — Here are the 20 most popular shows on prime-time television for the week of Oct. 10-16, their networks and viewerships:

1. NFL Football: Dallas at Philadelphia, NBC, 20.79 million.

2. “NFL Pregame” (Sunday), NBC, 15.81 million.

3. NFL Football: Las Vegas at Kansas City, ESPN, 15.79 million.

4. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 11.34 million.

5. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 10.72 million.

6. “FBI,” CBS, 7.41 million.

7. “The Equalizer,” CBS, 7.32 million.

8. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.25 million.

9. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.16 million.

10. “NFL Pregame” (Monday), ESPN, 7.02 million.

11. “NCIS,” CBS, 6.6 million.

12. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 6.58 million.

13. “Ghosts,” CBS, 6.54 million.

14. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 6.48 million.

15. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.33 million.

16. “FBI: International,” CBS, 6.15 million.

17. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.06 million.

18. “Fire Country,” CBS, 5.8 million.

19. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 5.65 million.

20. “NFL Postgame” (Monday), ESPN, 5.52 million.

Credit: Chris Szagola

Credit: Chris Szagola

Editors' Picks

Credit: WSB 24-hour Traffic Center

TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-85 South reopens in Gwinnett after fatal road-rage crash, GSP says1h ago

Credit: Rosana Hughes

‘You will go to jail’: Atlanta officials warn street racers to stay out of city
3h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Excitement returns to Bobby Dodd Stadium with Georgia Tech-Virginia matchup
4h ago

Credit: AP

Bell indicted on federal conspiracy charges against Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner
6h ago

Credit: AP

Bell indicted on federal conspiracy charges against Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner
6h ago

Credit: John Locher

11 more crash deaths are linked to automated-tech vehicles
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Stanton, Judge bash Yanks to 5-1 win, into ALCS vs Astros
7m ago
Demings goes on attack against Rubio in Fla. Senate debate
10m ago
Man convicted of killing missing California college student
19m ago
Featured

Preview AJC’s Fall 2022 Dining Guide: Food Halls
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
GPB / Atlanta Press Club candidate debates continue Tuesday. How to watch
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top