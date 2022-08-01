Sunak tries to close the gap on rival in UK leadership race

Sunak is running as an experienced minster who can guide the country through the economic turbulence caused by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. He was the favorite candidate among Tory lawmakers who whittled down the field of candidates from an initial 11 contenders.

But Truss now appears to have more momentum and has won backing from several high-profile lawmakers and Cabinet ministers with her pledges to slash taxes and government bureaucracy.

Sunak’s replacement as finance minister, Nadhim Zahawi, said he was backing Truss because she offered a “booster” economic approach compared to “doomster” Sunak.

Sunak accuses Truss of peddling unrealistic promises, especially on the economy. Truss says she will cut taxes immediately to ease the cost-of-living crisis, funding it through borrowing. Sunak argues it is vital to get inflation under control first.

But on Monday he pledged a big income tax cut in the next few years, in what critics said was a U-turn forced by pressure from Truss’s campaign. Sunak said he would cut the basic rate of income tax from 20% to 16% by 2029.

“I want to make sure that we can pay for it, I want to make sure that we can do it alongside growing the economy,” he said.

Britain's former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, centre, speaks to people at an event at Manor Farm, in Ropley, as part of his campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister, near Winchester, England, Saturday July 30, 2022. (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA via AP)

Britain's Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, center left speaks to lawmaker Therese Coffey, as they attend the Women's Euro 2022 final soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)