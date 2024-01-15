Sun is out and crews are busy digging out snow-covered stadium for Bills' playoff game vs. Steelers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The sun was shining Monday on Highmark Stadium, where the green artificial turf was cleared of snow but the stands were still covered in a white blanket some five hours before the Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the storm-delayed AFC wild-card playoff game.

The remnants of the lake-effect snow band that dumped more than 2 feet of snow on the Bills' home in suburban Orchard Park moved north toward Buffalo, allowing for a large crew of shovelers — volunteers being paid $20 an hour — and a fleet of front-load tractors to clear the facility.

Kickoff was set for 4:30 p.m. for a game originally scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. Sunday, when the brunt of the storm was hitting the region, with much of it centered on Orchard Park. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in consultation with the NFL had postponed the game on Saturday, citing public safety concerns.