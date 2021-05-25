Sun coach suspended, fined for comment about player's weight

Miller said he has spoken with Cambage's agent and the Aces' general manager. The veteran coach said in a media session later Monday evening that he was disappointed in himself

“As a leader, words matter. It was inappropriate," he said. "In a league where we empower women, and I’ve spent 31 years empowering women, (those words were) just not acceptable.”

The league announced the fine and suspension Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot-8 player said she weighs 235 pounds and is proud of her size. She said Miller's comment was far different from the usual player-to-player trash talk.

“For a coach on another team to be yelling like protected abuse, ‘cause we can’t do nothing back, it's just crazy to me,” she said.

The Sun said Miller will serve his suspension Tuesday when Connecticut visits the Seattle Storm. He said assistants Brandi Poole and Chris Koclanes will be co-head coaches for the game.

