X

Sun center Brionna Jones is out for the season with a ruptured Achilles

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
46 minutes ago
Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones has undergone surgery and will miss the remainder of the WNBA season with a ruptured right Achilles tendon

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Sun post Brionna Jones has undergone surgery and will miss the remainder of the WNBA season with a ruptured right Achilles tendon, the team announced on Saturday.

Jones suffered the injury with just over a minute left in Connecticut's 85-79 road win over the Storm on Tuesday. She had 13 points, four rebounds, three assists, and a steal before being helped off the court.

The reparative surgery was performed Friday in Seattle, the team said.

“While this is not how I envisioned this season ending for me, I am determined and ready to head into the next stage of recovery and rehab. I know I have an amazing support system behind me, and I will return on the other side of this stronger than ever," Jones said in a statement.

The 6-foot-3 post, last season's WNBA Sixth Player of the Year, was averaging 15.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Sun (11-3) this season.

“We are heartbroken for Breezy," Sun coach Stephanie White said. “Anyone who knows her, knows she’s an amazing person, teammate and leader for our group.”

Connecticut hosts Chicago on Sunday.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jim Galloway

Confederacy leader’s Black, white heirs unbury past at Georgia estate

Credit: AP

Live Updates | Armed rebellion by Russian mercenary chief
38m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

LOCAL IN-DEPTH: Few abortions performed under Georgia’s legal exceptions
5h ago

Credit: Maureen Downey

ACLU of Georgia lawsuit accuses Effingham school district of racism
19h ago

Credit: Maureen Downey

ACLU of Georgia lawsuit accuses Effingham school district of racism
19h ago

Credit: Family photo

2 arrested in shooting death of 16-year-old Bre’Asia Powell
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Packages from China are surging into the United States. Some say $800 duty-free limit was...
21m ago
Sierra Leone holds presidential election with an incumbent weakened by economic turmoil
26m ago
Mercenary chief's forces advance toward Moscow as Putin vows harsh punishment for...
27m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray/AJC

Carter Center Weekend, and its annual auction, makes first-ever Atlanta stop
21h ago
Why this ‘forever chemical’ settlement in North Georgia is a big deal
With landmark CNN sign leaving, what should symbol of Atlanta be?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top