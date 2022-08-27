ajc logo
Sun and Sky meet in second straight WNBA playoff semifinal

Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams (10) and Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) reach for the ball during the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA first-round playoff series basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The Sun won 73-58. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams (10) and Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) reach for the ball during the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA first-round playoff series basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The Sun won 73-58. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

National & World News
By PAT EATON-ROBB, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Defending WNBA champion Chicago and Connecticut meet Sunday in the WNBA playoffs for the third straight year and a second straight time in the semifinals

Chicago and Connecticut are no strangers to meeting in the postseason, having met now for three straight years.

They'll face each other in the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs when the best-of-five series tips off on Sunday in Chicago.

The teams have split the previous two meetings, with Chicago winning last year en route to the franchise's first championship. The Sky won last season's playoff series 3-1 on their way to the championship and followed that up this year by going 4-0 during the regular season against Connecticut.

But those games were decided by an average of just 4.5 points.

“I think we probably snuck away with a couple games maybe we shouldn’t have won and we did," Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot said. So, we’re not going into this series like, 'Yeah, we beat them four times.' And we're very aware of that and we know what to expect from them. We just have to match their intensity, work really hard and play our game.”

Connecticut, which has never won a WNBA title, is in the semifinals for the fourth consecutive season hoping to return to the Finals for the first time since 2019, when it fell to Washington.

“This group wants to take another step, and there’s not one person that’s going to pick us to beat Chicago,” Sun coach Curt Miller said. “So we’re going to go with the underdog mentality and give it our best shot.”

Connecticut advanced Wednesday night with a 73-58 Game 3 victory at Dallas after splitting two games with the Wings at the Mohegan Sun arena. It was a character-check for the Sun, which last won a winner-take-all playoff game in 2004.

Chicago faced two elimination games against New York and also needed a Game 3 win on the road, beating the Liberty 90-72 to advance.

Sky center Emma Meesseman said that's not the way they want the next series to play out. Last season, Chicago won despite being the lower seed. This year, the Sky are tied for the league’s best record with Las Vegas at 26-10, a game ahead of Connecticut, and will have three of the five games at home, if needed.

“If we can avoid the extra games, we want to do it,” Meesseman said. “We don’t want to wait until we have that pressure of having our backs against the wall or having the extra pressure of like, we have to do it or we go home. We just want to have that actual feeling, like the energy to be ready from the first game. So we just don’t want to wait, until it's do or die."

The series features two of the league's top stars in Chicago's Candace Parker and Connecticut's Jonquel Jones, who have both stepped up their games in the postseason.

Parker, a two-time league MVP, raised her scoring from 13.2 points in the regular season to 14.3 in the first round and scored 14 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and had eight assists in the deciding game.

Jones, last season's MVP, went from 14.6 points to 16.7 points per game against the Wings. She had a 11 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's series-clinching win.

___

More WNBA playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-playoffs and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) drives for a layup past Dallas Wings guards Veronica Burton (12) and Marina Mabrey during the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA first-round playoff series basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: LM Otero

Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) drives for a layup past Dallas Wings guards Veronica Burton (12) and Marina Mabrey during the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA first-round playoff series basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: LM Otero

Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) drives for a layup past Dallas Wings guards Veronica Burton (12) and Marina Mabrey during the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA first-round playoff series basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: LM Otero

Credit: LM Otero

Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker and guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) celebrate at a time out during the second half of a WNBA basketball playoff game against the New York Liberty Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in New York. The Chicago Sky won 90-72. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker and guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) celebrate at a time out during the second half of a WNBA basketball playoff game against the New York Liberty Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in New York. The Chicago Sky won 90-72. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker and guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) celebrate at a time out during the second half of a WNBA basketball playoff game against the New York Liberty Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in New York. The Chicago Sky won 90-72. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

New York Liberty center Stefanie Dolson defends against Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker (3) during the first half of a WNBA basketball playoff game Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

New York Liberty center Stefanie Dolson defends against Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker (3) during the first half of a WNBA basketball playoff game Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

New York Liberty center Stefanie Dolson defends against Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker (3) during the first half of a WNBA basketball playoff game Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) drives to the basket against New York Liberty forward Natasha Howard (6) during the first half of a WNBA basketball playoff game Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) drives to the basket against New York Liberty forward Natasha Howard (6) during the first half of a WNBA basketball playoff game Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) drives to the basket against New York Liberty forward Natasha Howard (6) during the first half of a WNBA basketball playoff game Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) yells in celebration during the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA first-round playoff series basketball game against the Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The Sun won 73-58. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: LM Otero

Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) yells in celebration during the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA first-round playoff series basketball game against the Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The Sun won 73-58. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: LM Otero

Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) yells in celebration during the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA first-round playoff series basketball game against the Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The Sun won 73-58. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: LM Otero

Credit: LM Otero

Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) blocks a shot-attempt by Dallas Wings forward Isabelle Harrison (20) during Game 2 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT

Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) blocks a shot-attempt by Dallas Wings forward Isabelle Harrison (20) during Game 2 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT

Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) blocks a shot-attempt by Dallas Wings forward Isabelle Harrison (20) during Game 2 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT

Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT

Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker (3) drives to the basket against New York Liberty forward Natasha Howard (6) during the first half of a WNBA basketball playoff game Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker (3) drives to the basket against New York Liberty forward Natasha Howard (6) during the first half of a WNBA basketball playoff game Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker (3) drives to the basket against New York Liberty forward Natasha Howard (6) during the first half of a WNBA basketball playoff game Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Credit: Noah K. Murray

Chicago Sky forward Emma Meesseman (33) looks to the basket under pressure from Connecticut Sun forwards DeWanna Bonner (24) and Alyssa Thomas (obscured) during a WNBA basketball game in Uncasville, Conn., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT

Chicago Sky forward Emma Meesseman (33) looks to the basket under pressure from Connecticut Sun forwards DeWanna Bonner (24) and Alyssa Thomas (obscured) during a WNBA basketball game in Uncasville, Conn., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT

Chicago Sky forward Emma Meesseman (33) looks to the basket under pressure from Connecticut Sun forwards DeWanna Bonner (24) and Alyssa Thomas (obscured) during a WNBA basketball game in Uncasville, Conn., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT

Credit: SEAN D. ELLIOT

