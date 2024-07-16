Breaking: Judge taking over Young Thug trial is former prosecutor with busy caseload
Nation & World News

Summer pause: Small business sales growth tapers in June as consumers take a breather on spending

Small business sales growth slowed in June as consumers took a pause on spending
FILE - A shop holds a sidewalk sale on Feb. 10, 2023, in Providence, R.I. Small business sales growth slowed in June, 2024, as consumers took a pause on spending. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A shop holds a sidewalk sale on Feb. 10, 2023, in Providence, R.I. Small business sales growth slowed in June, 2024, as consumers took a pause on spending. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
By MAE ANDERSON – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

Small business sales growth slowed in June as consumers took a pause on spending.

That's according to new data from financial services and payments provider Fiserv.

Consumers have been reining in spending as high prices on groceries and other necessities and high interest rates weigh on their pocketbooks. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that sales for retailers of all sizes were flat in June from May.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted Fiserv Small Business Index, which rates small business performance, declined to 140 in June from 144 in May. Month-over-month sales at small businesses dipped 2.9% from May, and transactions fell by 1.5%. But sales and transactions rose compared to June 2023.

The slowdown from May was driven by lower average ticket sizes as inflation slowed and consumers became more budget conscious, according to Fiserv.

“As the quarter came to a close, consumers throttled back both spending and foot traffic across retail, restaurants and other service-based businesses,” said Prasanna Dhore, chief data officer at Fiserv.

Some of this tapering could be due to short-term seasonal demand shifts, however. Notable increases in June spending came from rising premiums for insurance, higher summer foot traffic and new subscription sign-ups at web-based content hosting sites. But consumers cut back on small business spending and visits across a number of industries, including retail, accommodations, restaurants, ambulatory health care and professional services.

The Fiserv Small Business Index uses point-of-sale transaction data, including card, cash, and check transactions in-store and online across about 2 million U.S. small businesses.

Editors' Picks

Credit: RODNEY HO/rhoa@aj

Atlanta Open, which brought some bounce to the city, prepares for finale

Credit: John Spink

At mid-year mark, Atlanta homicides up slightly over last year
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Report finds $500 million shortfall for city’s affordable housing goals

Credit: Jason Getz

Laken Riley case: Suspect’s brother pleads guilty to fake green card charge

Credit: Jason Getz

Laken Riley case: Suspect’s brother pleads guilty to fake green card charge

Credit: AP

Fulton Election Board chair asks governor to remove 3 State Election Board members
The Latest

Credit: Evan Vucci/AP

Republican convention focuses on immigration a day after a bandaged Trump makes...
9m ago
Judge refuses to extend timeframe for Georgia's new Medicaid plan, only one with work...
10m ago
2024 Election Latest: RNC enters second day with focus shifting to immigration
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

LISTEN
JD Vance’s law school roommate says he is the most ‘vindictive and angry option’ for...
The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee
The Trump criminal cases: How they compare