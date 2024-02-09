BreakingNews
Summer-like conditions with record temperatures lead to first Wisconsin tornadoes in February

The first tornadoes ever recorded in Wisconsin in the usually frigid month of February came on a day that broke records for warmth, the type of severe weather normally seen in the late spring and summer
By TODD RICHMOND and SCOTT BAUER – Associated Press
EVANSVILLE, Wis. (AP) — The first tornadoes ever recorded in Wisconsin in the usually frigid month of February tore through mostly rural areas on a day that broke records for warmth, setting up the perfect scenario for the type of severe weather normally seen in the late spring and summer.

The storms left a swath of destruction that included dead and missing cows, roofs blown off of homes, destroyed storage sheds and barns, trashed vehicles and shattered windows.

At least two tornadoes were confirmed south of Madison and the National Weather Service was investigating reports of several more spawned from storms that swept across the southeastern part of the state around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, said meteorologist Taylor Patterson.

One confirmed tornado near Evansville was a “high end” F2, the weather service said. Those tornadoes are described as “significant,” with winds topping out at 135 mph (220 kph). Another tornado that touched down near Juda was an F2. Those tornadoes are considered “significant” with maximum winds of 110 mph (180 kph). Surveyors were still assessing damage late Friday afternoon, the weather service said.

There were no reports of significant injuries. Local emergency management officials reported dozens of buildings, power lines and other structures that were damaged in the path of the storm that formed in eastern Iowa and died out near Milwaukee. The temperature was a record high for the date: 59 degrees (15 Celsius).

Connie Arndt, 72, stood in disbelief Friday among the debris of a rental house she owned outside Evansville.

“All of us are in denial that this is February,” she said. “It’s an absolute shock.”

Matt Artis, 34, said he had just got out of the shower in his family’s Town of Porter farmhouse on Thursday evening when he heard a “big bang.” He got his mother and their dog, Dixie, into the bathroom just as the tornado hit. He said he emerged from the bathroom, looked up and saw nothing but the night sky. The tornado had torn the roof from their home.

Outside, the tornado had turned the farm’s 103-year-old barn to rubble and strewn debris across the fields for hundreds of yards. He said Friday morning that he found one his cows dead in the barn and 10 more were missing.

Artis appeared to be in shock, wandering around the farm as a small army of neighbors pulled up offering to help him find his cattle. At one point, he threw up his hands and walked away, saying: “I don’t know.”

Hunter Oller of Brodhead, Wisconsin, and his friend were out fishing when the storm rolled in. They started to drive home but pulled over in the Town of Magnolia where they spotted two partially formed tornadoes and one tornado that seemed to touch the ground. Oller, 20, pulled out his cellphone.

“I was in awe,” he said.

Patterson, the meteorologist, said the storm was like ones typically seen in Wisconsin in the late spring and summer.

“It’s just unusual in the sense that it doesn’t normally happen in February," she said.

Winter tornadoes are almost unheard of, especially in northern states.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that between 1998 and 2022, 31 states across a broad swath of the country, from Washington state in the northwest to New Mexico in the south, Wisconsin in the Upper Midwest over to Maine in the northeast, didn’t report a single tornado.

But winter tornadoes — like the one in Wisconsin — are likely to be stronger and stay on the ground longer with a wider swath of destruction in a warming world, a 2021 study showed. That comes after a 2018 study found that tornadoes were moving farther east, into states like Wisconsin.

The stronger El Nino this year does make it warmer than normal, but it's hard to say from this one event how significant of a role climate change played, the meteorologist Patterson said.

“But with a lot of things that have been going on with climate change, you get more severe events and then you get more impactful severe events,” she said.

Tornadoes are most common in Wisconsin over the summer months between May and August. Since 1948, between November and February fewer than a dozen tornadoes total had been reported before Thursday, according to the weather service.

Conditions collided in Wisconsin late afternoon on Thursday creating the perfect conditions for tornadoes to form, Patterson said. That included rapidly warming temperatures that topped out at a record-tying 55 degrees Fahrenheit (13 Celsius) in Madison and more moisture with rapidly rising air, creating thunderstorms, Patterson said.

Weather service teams will determine how strong the tornadoes were and how many formed. Photos and video shot near Evansville that were posted on social media show a tornado with lightning flashing around it.

Dan Wagner, 76, and his 40-year-old son, Andy, couldn’t make it to the basement before the tornado hit their house near the Artis farm.

Andy Wagner said he curled into a ball and hoped for the best as windows shattered and the sound of metal on metal filled their home.

“It was like the house took a deep breath, and (then) the windows all exploded. I’m in the fetal position on the floor,” he said. “I thought I was going to die.”

Associated Press reporter Carrie Antlfinger reported from Milwaukee. Bauer reported from Madison.

This story has been corrected to show the city where Oller lives is called Brodhead, not Broadhead.

Matt Artis, 34, surveys the wreckage Friday morning, Feb. 9, 2024, after a tornado struck his farm in the Town of Porter, Wis., on Thursday evening. A line of storms and tornadoes fueld by unusually warm February weather tore across southeastern Wisconsin on Thursday. (AP Photo/Todd Richmond)

icon to expand image

Downed power lines lean close to the street in Evansville, Wis., Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. The first tornado ever recorded in Wisconsin in the usually frigid month of February came on a day that broke records for warmth, the type of severe weather normally seen in the late spring and summer. (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

icon to expand image

Patrick Crull tours the damage surrounding his home and farm on North Tolles Road with his family Friday morning, Feb. 9, 2024, after a confirmed tornado went through the area just northwest of Evansville, Wis., the evening before. The tornado was the first-ever reported in February in the state of Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service. (Anthony Wahl//The Janesville Gazette via AP)

icon to expand image

Andy Wagner, 40, surveys the damage Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, outside his parents' home in the Town of Porter, Wis., after storms and tornados fueled by unusually warm weather tore across the southeastern quarter of the state on Thursday evening. (AP Photo/Todd Richmond)

icon to expand image

A chunk of wood is impaled in Dan Wagner's SUV outside his home, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in the Town of Porter, Wis. A line of powerful storms and tornadoes fueled by unusually warm February weather ripped across southeastern Wisconsin on Thursday evening. (AP Photo/Todd Richmond)

icon to expand image

An aerial view of the damage along North Tolles Road, Friday morning, Feb. 9, 2024, after a confirmed tornado went through the area just northwest of Evansville, Wis., the prior evening. The tornado was the first-ever reported in February in the state of Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service. (Anthony Wahl//The Janesville Gazette via AP)

icon to expand image

Patrick Crull takes a photo of his flipped vehicle while touring the damage done to his home and farm building on North Tolles Road, Friday morning, Feb. 9, 2024, after a confirmed tornado moved through an area just northwest of Evansville, Wis., the evening before. The tornado was the first-ever reported in February in the state of Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service. (Anthony Wahl//The Janesville Gazette via AP)

icon to expand image

An aerial view of the damage along North Tolles Road Friday morning, Feb. 9, 2024, after a confirmed tornado went through the area just northwest of Evansville, Wis., the prior evening. The tornado was the first-ever reported in February in the state of Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service. (Anthony Wahl//The Janesville Gazette via AP)

icon to expand image

Patrick Crull tours the damage inside the detached garage next to his home Friday morning, Feb. 9, 2024, after a confirmed tornado went through the area just northwest of Evansville,Wis., the prior evening. The tornado was the first-ever reported in February in the state of Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service. (Anthony Wahl//The Janesville Gazette via AP)

icon to expand image

An aerial view of the damage along North Tolles Road, Friday morning, Feb. 9, 2024, after a confirmed tornado went through the area just northwest of Evansville, Wis., the prior evening. The tornado was the first-ever reported in February in the state of Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service. (Anthony Wahl//The Janesville Gazette via AP)

icon to expand image

A funnel cloud is seen in the sky over Evansville, Wis., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. The first-ever February tornado for the state of Wisconsin was spotted Thursday just south of Madison, the National Weather Service confirmed. (Kristofer Bell via AP)

icon to expand image

A funnel cloud is seen in the sky over Evansville, Wis., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. The first-ever February tornado for the state of Wisconsin was spotted Thursday just south of Madison, the National Weather Service confirmed. (Kristofer Bell via AP)

icon to expand image

An aerial view of the damage along North Tolles Road Friday morning, Feb. 9, 2024, after a confirmed tornado went through the area just northwest of Evansville, Wis., the prior evening. The tornado was the first-ever reported in February in the state of Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service. (Anthony Wahl//The Janesville Gazette via AP)

icon to expand image

Patrick Crull tours the damage inside his home along North Tolles Road, Friday morning, Feb. 9, 2024, after a confirmed tornado went through the area just northwest of Evansville, Wis., the prior evening. Crull and his girlfriend moved into the house last December after several months of remodeling the interior. The tornado was the first-ever reported in February in the state of Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service. (Anthony Wahl//The Janesville Gazette via AP)

icon to expand image

Debris can be seen outside the home of Patrick Crull, Friday morning, Feb. 9, 2024, after a confirmed tornado went through the area along North Tolles Road, just northwest of Evansville, Wis., the prior evening. Crull and his girlfriend moved into the house last December after several months of remodeling the interior. The tornado was the first-ever reported in February in the state of Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service. (Anthony Wahl//The Janesville Gazette via AP)

icon to expand image

Debris can be seen outside the home of Patrick Crull Friday morning, Feb. 9, 2024, after a confirmed tornado went through the area along North Tolles Road, just northwest of Evansville, Wis., the prior evening. Crull and his girlfriend moved into the house last December after several months of remodeling the interior. The tornado was the first-ever reported in February in the state of Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service. (Anthony Wahl//The Janesville Gazette via AP)

icon to expand image

Debris from a farm building nearby sits in a field along North Tolles Road in Evansville, Wis., Friday morning, Feb. 9, 2024, after a confirmed tornado traveled through the area just northwest of Evansville, Wis., the prior evening. The tornado was the first-ever reported in February in the state of Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service. (Anthony Wahl//The Janesville Gazette via AP)

icon to expand image

A home owned by Patrick Crull along North Tolles Road shown Friday morning, Feb. 9, 2024, suffered severe damage from a confirmed tornado that traveled through the area just northwest of Evansville, Wis. the night. The tornado was the first-ever reported in February in the state of Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service. (Anthony Wahl/The Janesville Gazette via AP)/The Janesville Gazette via AP)

icon to expand image

Patrick Crull tours the damage inside his home along North Tolles Road, Friday morning, Feb. 9, 2024, after a confirmed tornado went through the area just northwest of Evansville, Wis., the prior evening. The tornado was the first-ever reported in February in the state of Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service. (Anthony Wahl//The Janesville Gazette via AP)

icon to expand image

An aerial view of the damage along North Tolles Road Friday morning, Feb. 9, 2024, after a confirmed tornado went through the area just northwest of Evansville, Wis., the prior evening. The tornado was the first-ever reported in February in the state of Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service. (Anthony Wahl//The Janesville Gazette via AP)

icon to expand image

Debris covers the remains of a Rock County, Wis. barn on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. The first tornado ever recorded in Wisconsin in the usually frigid month of February came on a day that broke records for warmth, the type of severe weather normally seen in the late spring and summer. ( John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

icon to expand image

Family members and friends gather at the Rock County, Wis. home of Marilyn Kueng Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 after the property was damaged in a tornado the previous day. Kueng, 83, who was on the first floor of the home when its roof was lifted off, was not injured in the storm. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

icon to expand image

Kevin Kueng surveys the interior of his mother's home in Porter, Wis., Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, after a tornado destroyed the property on Thursday. His mother, Marilyn, 83, who was on the first floor of the home at the time, escaped injury in spite of the extensive damage. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

icon to expand image

A farm animal is walked near a barn which was destroyed in a previous day's tornado in Porter, Wis., Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. The first tornado ever recorded in Wisconsin in the usually frigid month of February came on a day that broke records for warmth, the type of severe weather normally seen in the late spring and summer. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

icon to expand image

Marie Rickard assists her neighbor retrieving items from her home following a tornado in Porter, Wis. Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. The first tornado ever recorded in Wisconsin in the usually frigid month of February came on a day that broke records for warmth, the type of severe weather normally seen in the late spring and summer. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

icon to expand image

Passersby capture photos of a home and barn which was damaged in a previous day's tornado in Porter, Wis., Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. The first tornado ever recorded in Wisconsin in the usually frigid month of February came on a day that broke records for warmth, the type of severe weather normally seen in the late spring and summer.(John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

icon to expand image

National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew Quigley, left, and Tim Halbach, warning coordination meteorologist, check out damage to farming equipment and out buildings from a tornado in Evansville, Wis., Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. The first tornado ever recorded in Wisconsin in the usually frigid month of February came on a day that broke records for warmth, the type of severe weather normally seen in the late spring and summer. (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

icon to expand image

