Nation & World News

Summer hours can be a way for small business owners to boost employee morale and help combat burnout

As the temperature heats up and summer approaches, small business owners may be considering offering summer hours, such as an early release on Fridays, for employees to help combat burnout
Beachgoers sit on chairs and under umbrellas at Ocean Grove, N.J., beach on Sunday, May 26, 2024. Beachgoers were out on the sand of one New Jersey shore community on a Sunday morning before Memorial day for the first time in generations amid a battle over a Christian religious group’s Sunday morning beach closures. (AP Photo/Tassanee Vejpongsa)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Beachgoers sit on chairs and under umbrellas at Ocean Grove, N.J., beach on Sunday, May 26, 2024. Beachgoers were out on the sand of one New Jersey shore community on a Sunday morning before Memorial day for the first time in generations amid a battle over a Christian religious group’s Sunday morning beach closures. (AP Photo/Tassanee Vejpongsa)
By MAE ANDERSON – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

As the temperature heats up and summer approaches, small business owners may be considering offering summer hours, such as an early release on Fridays, for employees to help combat burnout.

According to a May report by the Society for Human Resource Management, 44% of 1,405 surveyed U.S. employees feel burned out at work, 45% feel “emotionally drained” from their work, and 51% feel “used up” at the end of the workday.

And since it's harder for small businesses to offer better pay and benefits to boost morale than big businesses due to their tighter margins, summer hours can be a way to offer employees a perk at low cost.

But there are some things a small business owner should keep in mind before offering reduced summer hours.

Consider employee workload and deadline schedules. If it's not feasible to offer all employees the same hours off, consider staggering time off. Or offer the same summer hours — but every other week instead of every week.

Once you've committed to offering reduced summer hours, such as a 2 p.m. end time on Fridays, put it in writing, including the start and end dates of the policy; and let staffers know well ahead of time exactly what the policy will be.

Finally, at the end of the initial season of summer hours, do a post mortem. Evaluate what worked and what didn't, so you can adjust the policy as needed.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

Plan to demolish and rebuild historic Galloway School building fuels debate2h ago

Credit: Chip Towers

False alarm about active shooter gives UGA health center brief scare
1h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Renovations light way to next chapter for Tybee Island lighthouse
2h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Three things Atlanta United’s interim manager Rob Valentino must do

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Three things Atlanta United’s interim manager Rob Valentino must do

Atlanta City Council votes to permanently allow older taxis at airport
The Latest

Credit: AP

Primary in Montana will lock in GOP challenger to 3-term US Sen. Jon Tester
7m ago
Modi claims victory in Indian election, vows to continue with his agenda despite drop in...
7m ago
Wisconsin attorney general files felony charges against attorneys, aide who worked for...
8m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink/AJC

OPINION
Atlanta’s ‘communications’ mayor slips on some wet pavement
Fighting bird flu: The vaccine problem with chickens and eggs
What’s next, and what do metro Atlanta valedictorians wish they had known?