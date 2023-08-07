Suicide bomber prematurely detonates explosives in northwest Pakistan, killing a husband and wife

Officials say a suicide bomber apparently detonated his explosive-laden vehicle prematurely in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, killing a married couple in a nearby car
National & World News
24 minutes ago
X

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A suicide bomber apparently detonated his explosives-laden vehicle prematurely in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban on Monday, killing a married couple in a nearby car, officials said.

A local administration official, Rehmant Ullah, said the bombing happened in North Waziristan, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of northwest Pakisan, bordering Afghanistan.

He said a team from the bomb disposal unit was also present nearby when the blast took place but they escaped unharmed.

“We suspect that the suicide bomber detonated his explosives either by mistake or prematurely, but it killed a man and his wife whose car was near the vehicle of the bomber at the time of the blast,” he said.

It is unclear who dispatched the car bomber to the area, but suspicion is likely to fall on the outlawed Pakistani Taliban, who are known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, and who have stepped up attacks on security forces since last year.

TTP is a separate group but is a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in neighboring Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.

Although the Pakistani military claims it has cleared the North Waziristan region and other former tribal areas in the northwest of militants, the violence has continued, raising concerns that the Pakistani Taliban are regrouping in the area.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Antisemitic flyers distributed in Alpharetta neighborhoods, mayor says10h ago

Credit: AP

In series loss to Cubs, Braves not as crisp as expected
8h ago

Credit: AP

Pence, Trump attorney clash over what Trump told his VP ahead of Jan. 6, 2021
4h ago

Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE
Greyhound bus carrying over 30 people crashes on Georgia interstate; 13 injured
11h ago

Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE
Greyhound bus carrying over 30 people crashes on Georgia interstate; 13 injured
11h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 arrested in case of South Dakota woman last seen in Atlanta area 7 years ago
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Tens of thousands of young scouts to leave world jamboree in South Korea as storm Khanun...
15m ago
Niger’s junta shuts airspace and accuses neighboring nations of plan to invade as...
29m ago
Rahul Gandhi, Indian opposition leader, reinstated as lawmaker days after top court's...
31m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Why Travis d’Arnaud, who reached 10 years service time, means so much to Braves
A creek runs through it: State park a hidden gem in North Georgia
PATRICIA MURPHY
In Jason Aldean’s Georgia hometown, they’re trying everything
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top