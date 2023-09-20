Sufjan Stevens is relearning to walk after Guillain-Barre Syndrome left him immobile, hospitalized

Grammy- and Oscar-nominated indie musician Sufjan Stevens is relearning how to walk after the autoimmune disease Guillain-Barre Syndrome left him immobile, representatives confirmed to The Associated Press

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

National & World News
By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
Updated 30 minutes ago
X

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Grammy- and Oscar-nominated indie musician Sufjan Stevens is relearning how to walk after the autoimmune disease Guillain-Barre Syndrome left him immobile, representatives confirmed to The Associated Press.

On Wednesday, Steven shared the news on his Tumblr page. In the post, he explained that he has been hospitalized, which is why he has been unable to participate in the promotion for his forthcoming album, "Javelin," his first since 2020's "The Ascension." "Javelin" will be released on Oct. 6.

“Last month I woke up one morning and couldn’t walk. My hands, arms and legs were numb and tingling and I had no strength, no feeling, no mobility. My brother drove me to the ER and after a series of tests — MRIs, EMGs, cat scans, X-rays, spinal taps (!), echo-cardiograms, etc.,” he wrote. Neurologists finally diagnosed with him Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

“Luckily there’s treatment for this — they administer immuno-hemoglobin infusions for five days and pray that the disease doesn’t spread to the lungs, heart and brain. Very scary, but it worked,” he continued, adding that he spent about two weeks “stuck in a bed, while my doctors did all the things to keep me alive and stabilize my condition. I owe them my life.”

On Sept. 8, Stevens says he was transferred to an acute rehab to undergo intensive physical and occupational therapy, and to learn how to walk again.

“Most people who have GBS learn to walk again on their own within a year, so I am hopeful,” he wrote, thanking his caregivers. He signed the message, “yours truly from a wheelchair XOXOXO Sufjan Stevens.”

Stevens, 48, is perhaps best known for his 2005 album “Illinois,” which brought both indie and mainstream acclaim, le)d by the single “Chicago.” His song “Mystery of Love,” written for the 2017 film “Call Me by Your Name,” was nominated for both a Grammy and an Oscar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Prosecution: Defense attorneys have conflicts in Trump RICO case2h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

Lin Wood: ‘I didn’t flip on President Trump’
28m ago

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE
Gas line catches on fire in SW Atlanta; highway closed until Thursday
37m ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

There’s a powerful reason why Georgia’s Malaki Starks wears No. 24
1h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

There’s a powerful reason why Georgia’s Malaki Starks wears No. 24
1h ago

Suspect arrested in shooting that sent Sugarloaf Mills into chaos
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Six Palestinians are killed in latest fighting with Israel, at least 3 of them militants
4m ago
Nearly 100 migrants rescued from a yacht off southwestern Greece
6m ago
Inside the delicate art of maintaining America's aging nuclear weapons
8m ago
Featured

HIGH SCHOOLS
GHSA forces Savannah, Cross Creek to forfeit games after fight
1h ago
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
Hispanic Heritage Month: Key Dates and Things to Know
7h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top