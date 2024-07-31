Nation & World News

Sudan's military says its top commander survived a drone strike that killed 5 at an army ceremony

Sudan’s military says its top commander, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, has survived a drone attack on a military graduation ceremony that killed five people in the country’s east
FILE - Sudan's Army chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan speaks in Khartoum, Sudan, on Dec. 5, 2022. Sudan’s military said its top commander, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, survived a drone attack on a military graduation ceremony that killed five people in the country’s east. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Sudan's Army chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan speaks in Khartoum, Sudan, on Dec. 5, 2022. Sudan’s military said its top commander, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, survived a drone attack on a military graduation ceremony that killed five people in the country’s east. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali, File)
By SAMY MAGDY and FATMA KHALED – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan's military said its top commander, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, survived a drone attack on a military graduation ceremony that killed five people in the country's east.

The military said in a statement Wednesday that the attack by two drones took place in Gebeit, a town in eastern Sudan, after the ceremony was concluded. Military chief Burhan, who was attending, was not hurt, according to Lt. Col. Hassan Ibrahim, from the military spokesman's office.

Sudan has been torn by war for more than a year between the military and a powerful paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces. With fighting in the capital, Khartoum, the military leadership largely operates out of eastern Sudan near the Red Sea Coast.

The assassination attempt comes nearly a week after Sudan’s paramilitary leader said that he plans to attend cease-fire talks in Switzerland next month arranged by the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, head of the Rapid Support Forces fighting Sudan’s army, emphasized at the time that the talks would become “a major step” toward peace and stability in Sudan and create a new state based on “justice, equality and federal rule.”

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Sudan paramilitary leader plans to attend cease-fire talks in Switzerland hosted by US...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Rights group says sexual violence is rampant in Sudan's conflict, calls for international...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Russia's Wagner has deadliest loss in Africa’s Sahel, highlighting the region's...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Probe of soldiers over alleged sexual abuse fuels tension between Israeli military and...
The Latest
Kari Lake wins GOP primary for closely watched Arizona Senate race, will face Gallego in...12m ago
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is killed in Iran by an alleged Israeli strike, threatening...22m ago
Olympic triathletes swim in Seine River after days of concerns about water quality24m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Emory researcher sees promise in new treatment for common skin cancer
Updated: Outpouring of grief for Nelons from gospel music community, church members
Infant mortality rate up in Georgia as health officials try new approaches