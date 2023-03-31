BreakingNews
UGA knew of staffer’s speeding history before fatal crash
X

Sudanese officials say 14 workers dead in gold mine collapse

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JACK JEFFERY, Associated Press
Updated 26 minutes ago
Sudanese authorities say at least 14 people are dead after a gold mine collapsed in northern Sudan

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — At least 14 workers are dead after a gold mine collapsed in northern Sudan, mining authorities said Friday.

The fatal collapse happened after one of the hillsides that surround the Jebel Al-Ahmar gold mine - situated near the Egyptian border - subsided Thursday afternoon, the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company said in a short statement.

At least twenty other miners were injured in the collapse, it said. Some of the more seriously injured were transferred to the hospital.

Moataz Hajj, a spokesperson for the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company, told The Associated Press Friday that a search operation had managed to free the surviving trapped miners.

The workers had been searching inside mining wells for gold using heavy machinery which caused the collapse, according to witnesses cited in a report published by Sudan’s state-run news agency SUNA.

The dead have been transferred to the nearby town of Wadi Halfa and have since been buried, the state company said.

Sudan is a major gold producer with various mines scattered across the country. Collapses are common as safety standards and maintenance are poor.

In 2021, 31 people were killed after a defunct gold mine collapsed in West Kordofan province.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Compilation

UGA knew of staffer’s speeding history before fatal crash1h ago

Christian school investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against former teacher
16h ago

Credit: AP

Max Fried’s injury is bummer for Braves on ‘fun’ opening day
15h ago

The Jolt: Republicans, even a Trump foe, express outrage at indictment
4h ago

The Jolt: Republicans, even a Trump foe, express outrage at indictment
4h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Georgia Regents approve Augusta University Health deal with Wellstar
43m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Many electric vehicles to lose big tax credit with new rules
8m ago
Greece's prime minister makes border wall an election pledge
9m ago
Wimbledon drops ban on Russians, lets them play as neutrals
10m ago
Featured

FINAL DAY to vote for the 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Easter egg hunts, Atlanta Persian Festival...
20h ago
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top