X

Sudan state media says 10 workers dead in gold mine collapse

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
47 minutes ago
Sudanese authorities say at least 10 people are dead after a gold mine collapsed in northern Sudan

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — At least 10 workers are dead after a gold mine collapsed in northern Sudan, state media reported overnight.

Sudan's SUNA news said the workers died after the roof of the Jebel Al-Ahmar gold mine, near the Egyptian border, collapsed Thursday. Many other miners are still missing, it reported.

Several of the bodies, mostly of young men, have been recovered from the site and search efforts are ongoing, SUNA said. A security source cited by the state agency said workers are feared to be trapped beneath the mine's groundwater. Few further details were given.

Collapses are common in Sudan’s gold mines, where safety standards and maintenance are poor.

In 2021, 31 people were killed after a defunct gold mine collapsed in West Kordofan province.

Sudan is a major gold producer with various mines scattered across the country.

Editors' Picks

Christian school investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against former teacher9h ago

This is what will happen when Trump is arrested in the coming days
9h ago

Credit: AP

Max Fried’s injury is bummer for Braves on ‘fun’ opening day
9h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

High school boys all-state basketball teams
20h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

High school boys all-state basketball teams
20h ago

Credit: Doug Roberson/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United’s Garth Lagerwey: Overview of how transfers work
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Finland's NATO membership: What's next?
8m ago
Members of exiled Chinese church detained in Thailand
1h ago
Cubs' Marcus Stroman commits MLB's 1st pitch-clock violation
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Seth Wenig & Ben Gray

Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
10h ago
Six years ago, the collapse and epic rebuild of I-85 bridge. Watch a time lapse
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top