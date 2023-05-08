X

Sudan doctors: At least 100 killed in armed fighter clashes

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
31 minutes ago
Sudan's Doctors Syndicate says at least 100 people were killed in clashes that erupted last month between armed fighters in a city in Sudan’s restive region of Darfur

CAIRO (AP) — At least 100 people were killed in clashes that erupted last month between armed fighters in a city in Sudan’s restive region of Darfur, according to the Sudan’s Doctors Syndicate.

Hospitals were still out of service in the Darfur city of Genena and an accurate count of the wounded was still hard to make, the doctors’ union added in a statement posted on their official Facebook page late Sunday.

The fighting in Genena, which broke out a few days after Sudan’s two rival generals took arms against each other in Khartoum, pointed to the possibility that conflict in the capital could spiral to other parts of the East African country.

At least 481 civilians were killed in Khartoum clashes that erupted in mid-April between the military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, according to the same doctors’ statement. The number of the wounded among civilians has jumped to more than 2560.

Editors' Picks

Credit: ALYSSA POINTER/ATLANTA JOURNAL-C

Ryan Cameron goes into radio syndication for first time9h ago

Credit: AP

Michael Harris II plays hero as Braves beat Orioles in walk-off fashion
11h ago

Credit: AP

SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police: Girls, 12, 16, shot at Atlanta apartments over 9-hour period
12h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police: Girls, 12, 16, shot at Atlanta apartments over 9-hour period
12h ago

Credit: Tina Rowden/Netflix

‘Stranger Things’ final season delayed due to writers strike
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Horse deaths cast shadow as Triple Crown shifts to Preakness
11m ago
Iran hangs 2 in rare blasphemy case as executions surge
24m ago
Sudan doctors: At least 100 killed in armed fighter clashes
31m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

The time then-Prince Charles attended a UGA football game - with James Brown
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
‘Beauty from ashes’: Chamblee family looks to rebuild after losing son in fire
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top