X

'Succession' star Sarah Snook pregnant with 1st child

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
“Succession” star Sarah Snook has done a surprise reveal at the show’s season four premiere

NEW YORK (AP) — “Succession” star Sarah Snook had a surprise reveal at the show’s season four premiere — she is pregnant with her first child.

Snook proudly showed off her baby bump in New York at Monday's premiere, which was attended by fellow stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Matthew MacFadyen, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck.

Snook's pregnancy is the latest surprise for "Succession" fans, who learned in February from series creator Jesse Armstrong that the show's fourth season would be its last.

“Succession” follows a wealthy family that owns a major media conglomerate and struggles to maintain its power. It stars Cox as the Roy family patriarch and Snook plays his lone daughter among the children conniving to succeed their father as the company’s leader.

Snook married actor-comedian Dave Lawson in 2021.

“Succession” has won 13 Emmy Awards so far, including several for Armstrong for writing and two drama series awards. Its final season premieres on March 26.

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Senate Press Office

Georgia Senate approves ban on end-of-term, chamber-financed Euro trips1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of 365 Degree Total Marketing

Get away to Darien for history and small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
3h ago

Credit: AP

Why Braves optioned Vaughn Grissom and others as opening-day roster comes into focus
18h ago

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Why Kemp prefers a behind-the-scenes approach in new term
7h ago

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Why Kemp prefers a behind-the-scenes approach in new term
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Read about Georgia Tech AD J Batt’s contract details
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Get sett for delays: Badgers burrow under Dutch train tracks
9m ago
Norfolk Southern supports some new regs after Ohio disaster
16m ago
Japan's PM offers Ukraine support as China's Xi backs Russia
20m ago
Featured

Credit: Jamar Perry

No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist
South Fulton legal challenge to build-to-rent returns to trial court
40m ago
Mableton vote is among a number of special elections Tuesday in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top