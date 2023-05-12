X

'Succession' star Jeremy Strong lands a role on Broadway in 2024 in 'An Enemy of the People'

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

National & World News
By MARK KENNEDY, Associated Press
Updated 14 minutes ago
Jeremy Strong is going from a corporate boardroom on TV to a whistleblower on Broadway

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeremy Strong is going from a corporate boardroom on TV to a whistleblower on Broadway.

The actor who plays Kendall Roy in the HBO television series “Succession” has signed on to play a man who tries to expose water contamination in a Norwegian spa town in Henrik Ibsen's 1882 play “An Enemy of the People.”

The play — with a rewrite from Amy Herzog, whose adaptation of Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House” just won a Tony nomination — will premiere on Broadway in early 2024 at a theater to be revealed later, producers said. The rest of the cast will be announced later. Sam Gold, who won a Tony directing “Fun Home,” will helm the revival.

It will be Strong's second time on Broadway. He was in “A Man for All Seasons” in 2008 with Frank Langella and Patrick Page. Since then, his work on “Succession” has earned him an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

Strong will play a public-minded doctor in a small town who discovers the water supply for the public spa is contaminated and may have made tourists — the community’s economic lifeblood — ill. But his efforts to clean up the mess pit his ethics against political cowards and the media, leaving his family suffering.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

YSL trial: Rapper Young Thug taken to hospital for second day in a row 35m ago

Credit: Courtesy

Veteran working 2 jobs to support his dreams was killed over a car, family says
53m ago

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell/AP

HAPPENING TODAY: Kamala Harris visit to Ga. lays down a 2024 marker for Biden
7h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton for the Atlanta Journal Constitution

TORPY: UGA’s (non) White House visit is another sign of the times
4h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton for the Atlanta Journal Constitution

TORPY: UGA’s (non) White House visit is another sign of the times
4h ago

Mother accused of murder after girl, 1, pulled from Sandy Springs pond
36m ago
The Latest
Marine veteran who fatally choked NYC subway rider Jordan Neely is freed pending trial
8m ago
Hodding Carter III, State Department spokesman during Iran hostage crisis, dies at 88
10m ago
California's governor says state's budget deficit has grown to nearly $32 billion
13m ago
Featured

Your tax dollars: Will Cobb schools save money by building a graduation venue?
6h ago
Falcons 2023 schedule is out - our beat writer's week-by-week breakdown
16h ago
Did Trump’s town hall remarks give Georgia prosecutors additional ammunition?
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top