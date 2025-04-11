Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Subway tunnel collapses during construction in South Korea, likely leaving 2 trapped

A subway tunnel under construction near Seoul collapsed on Friday, leaving two workers presumed to be trapped at the site, officials said
57 minutes ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A subway tunnel under construction near Seoul collapsed on Friday, likely leaving two workers trapped at the site, officials said.

The National Fire Agency said in a statement that authorities were mobilizing 55 rescue workers and 18 vehicles to rescue possible victims.

The collapse happened at Gwangmyeong, a city just south of Seoul.

Gwangmyeong city officials said authorities earlier withdrew workers from the construction site and stopped traffic around the area after receiving reports that a ventilation shaft at the site was at a risk of collapse.

The officials said it wasn't immediately known whether any workers re-entered the site.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - South Korean army soldiers patrol along the barbed-wire fence in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, on Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

Credit: AP

South Korea's military fires warning shots after North Korean soldiers cross the border

Famous North Korean assassin who became a pastor in the South following failed 1968 mission dies

What to expect in South Korea now that Yoon has been removed from office

The Latest

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov arrives for a coalition of the willing defence ministers meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Credit: AP

Britain announces more support for Ukraine's fight against Russia as Kyiv's Western backers meet

18m ago

Tesla launches in Saudi Arabia with its first showroom and service center in Riyadh

32m ago

Australian opposition leader says his home was the target of an alleged bomb plot

55m ago

Featured

House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones confer before the annual State of the Judiciary Address to a joint session of the House and Senate on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Power struggle between Georgia House speaker and lieutenant governor spills into public

While there has always been friendly competition between chambers, this year showed the extent to which one leader was attempting to dominate the other.

Atlanta rehab center settles $77M lawsuit over discharged patient’s death

Nicholas Carusillo, 29, was killed on I-85 after being discharged from Metro Atlanta Recovery Residences

LIVE UPDATES

Arizona State amateur makes curious bathroom decision — in Rae’s Creek | Masters live updates

Masters live updates on Thursday from the first round at Augusta National