Subway rider shot in the head by police files claim accusing officers of recklessly opening fire

Bodycam video later showed Mickles ran in the direction of one of the officers on the platform, though stopped when they pulled out their firearms. When they opened fire, he was standing still with his back to the train near an open door, where several passengers could be seen.

In addition to Delpeche and Mickles, the bullets also wounded one of the officers and another bystander, a 26-year-old woman.

The legal notice, filed Thursday by lawyer Nick Liakas, alleges Delpeche was hit due to the officers' “carelessness and reckless disregard of the lives, privileges, and rights of others" and says he is seeking $80 million in compensation.

It notes he “is currently suffering with multiple cognitive deficits including deficits in his ability to speak and to form words” and "remains confined to a hospital bed in a level-one trauma center.”

Liakas said that since the Sept. 15 shooting, Delpeche has been able to communicate “in few words, but with difficulty and delay.”

The city's law department declined to comment.

Police officials have defended the officers' actions. NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell previously described the shooting as a “tragic situation” and said “we did the best we could to protect our lives and the lives of people on that train.”

Mickles pleaded not guilty from a hospital bed to charges including attempted aggravated assault on a police officer, menacing an officer, weapons possession and evading his subway fare.