Court orders Subway franchise owners to pay workers nearly $1M - and to sell or close their stores

A federal court ordered the owners of 14 Subway locations north of San Francisco to pay employees nearly $1 million in damages and back pay — and also to sell or shut their businesses, with any sale proceeds going to the Labor Department
National & World News
By Associated Press
Updated 29 minutes ago
X

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal court ordered the owners of 14 Subway locations north of San Francisco to pay employees nearly $1 million in damages and back pay — and also to sell or shut their businesses, with any sale proceeds going to the Department of Labor.

Federal investigators said franchise owners John and Jessica Meza directed children as young as 14 to operate dangerous machinery, assigned minors work hours that violated federal law, and failed to pay their employees regularly, including by issuing hundreds of bad checks and illegally keeping tips left by customers.

The Labor Department also charged that the Mezas coerced employees in an attempt to prevent them from cooperating with its investigation and that an associate, Hamza Ayesh, played a role in those efforts, including threatening an employee who complained about receiving a bad check.

The Mezas did not admit to threatening or coercing employees, according to Arkady Itkin, their lawyer, who added that they did admit to issuing bad checks and violating some labor standards. He added that Ayesh did not admit to threatening an employee, but agreed to settle what Itkin called a “he said, she said situation" to put it to rest.

Itkin added that the Mezas are people of modest means who are very unlikely to be able to pay the sum agreed to in the court order. “The settlement agreement might make it look like they're just going to cough up a million dollars,” he said. “It's not going to happen.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

TRAVEL ALERT
TSA warns government shutdown could bring long wait times at airports4h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING UPDATE
Federal judge sends four Trump defendants back to Fulton County court
21m ago

Credit: Screenshot from Fulton County Superio

BREAKING NEWS
First Trump co-defendant pleads guilty in Fulton election case
1h ago

Credit: File

Newell and ex-CEO hit with fines for ‘misleading’ financial reports
4h ago

Credit: File

Newell and ex-CEO hit with fines for ‘misleading’ financial reports
4h ago

Credit: AP

Las Vegas police arrest man in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 shooting death
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted in Las Vegas on...
9m ago
Trump animates California Republicans with calls to shoot people who rob stores
16m ago
MLB errors are on track to set a record low for the 3rd year in row
37m ago
Featured

GHSA expected to approve NIL deals for athletes Monday
8h ago
Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating
3h ago
An arrest in death of Tupac Shakur: Key facts about the case and the rapper
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top