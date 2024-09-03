Suburban Chicago police investigate L train shooting that left 4 sleeping passengers dead

Three men and one woman were killed, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Forest Park police said all four were adults, but officials did not yet have exact ages for all of them Tuesday.

Hoskins told several media outlets that the victims were sleeping when the shooting happened.

"These victims, likely, never saw it coming," Hoskins told WLS-TV.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows the victims were on two different cars as the Blue Line train was headed toward Forest Park. The Blue Line runs 24 hours and stretches from Forest Park through downtown Chicago to O’Hare International Airport. It runs both below and above ground.

CTA said security camera video footage “proved to be vital” in helping investigators.

“Although this matter remains under investigation, all current information points this being an isolated incident,” CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. said in a statement.