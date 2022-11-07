ajc logo
X

Subtropical Storm Nicole threatens Bahamas, Florida coast

National & World News
By FRIEDA FRISARO and JULIE WALKER, Associated Press
Updated 52 minutes ago
Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, and threatens to bring a “prolonged period of hazardous weather” to parts of the Bahamas and the southeastern coast of the United States

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Subtropical Storm Nicole formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday, threatening to bring a prolonged period of hazardous weather to parts of the Bahamas and the southeastern United States, but it should still be too far off Florida's coast on Tuesday to affect voting on Election Day.

Nicole could be “potentially making landfall in Florida early on Thursday morning as a strong tropical storm,” hurricane specialist Phillippe Papin told The Associated Press.

"We won't really start to see any significant impacts from Nicole until really Tuesday night to Wednesday, so really it shouldn't have a huge impact on voting operations tomorrow," Papin said.

“Unfortunately this is going to be a very large storm, with a very large wind field on the north side. This is going to cause quite substantial surf, potentially dangerous storm surge somewhere along the Florida east coast, and heavy rainfall and probably significant winds over a large area of the eastern Florida peninsula coast,” Papin added.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the northwestern Bahamas, including Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abacos Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahama Island, and Bimini, forecasters said.

At 5 a.m. Monday, the “sprawling” storm had top winds of 45 mph (75 kmh) and was centered about 555 miles (895 kilometers) east of the northwestern Bahamas, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.

“It’s not out of the question for Nicole to reach hurricane strength, especially given how warm the waters are in the vicinity of the Bahamas," the advisory said. “It should be stressed, however, that no matter Nicole’s ultimate intensity, the storm’s large size will likely cause significant wind, storm surge, and rainfall impacts over a large portion of the northwestern Bahamas, Florida, and the southeastern coast of the United States during much of the upcoming week."

Forecasters advised those living in the central Bahamas, Florida, and along the southeastern coast of the United States to monitor progress of the storm. It was expected to produce heavy rainfall across the northwestern Bahamas Tuesday through Thursday, impacting portions of Florida and other areas of the U.S. coastline mid-to-late week.

Large parts of Florida are still reeling from destructive Hurricane Ian, which slammed into the southwestern portion of the state in Sept. 28 as a strong Category 4 hurricane and dumped massive amounts of rain, causing flooding across central Florida.

A subtropical storm is a non-frontal low-pressure system that has characteristics of both tropical and extratropical cyclones. They tend to have a larger wind field, extending much farther from their centers. Forecasters said the storm could possibly transition into a tropical system as it continues to develop.

The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30.

—-

Walker reported from New York City.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Cobb County sued over failure to mail ballots to over 1,000 voters13h ago

Credit: AP

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s win over Virginia Tech
17h ago

Credit: TNS

Braves acquire outfielder Sam Hilliard for their first trade of the offseason
17h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Reality check: The Falcons aren’t good enough to mess up and win
14h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Reality check: The Falcons aren’t good enough to mess up and win
14h ago

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Georgia Tech alum Jose Alvarado grateful for lessons learned in college
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

Insider Q&A: Kind Founder Lubetzky on entrepreneurship
9m ago
Insider Q&A: Kind Founder Lubetzky on entrepreneurship
9m ago
'Putin's chef' admits to interfering in U.S. elections
12m ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
Election 2022: Get Out The Vote, an exclusive AJC series
A lot of newness for Georgia basketball as season begins
1h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top