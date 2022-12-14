Study: WNBA still No. 1 in racial, gender hiring practices

The institute also evaluates the racial and gender hiring practices of four men's professional leagues: the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer, along with the WNBA.

The only men’s league close in comparison to the WNBA was the NBA, which earned an A this year for racial hiring practices.

The WNBA received the greatest number of A’s with 14 compared to the men's professional leagues, and the least number of grades below an A with five.

Among the improvements this year include the percentage of women head coaches, which increased by 16.6 percentage points to 58.3% in 2022. That marked the first time since 2010 that women filled more than half of the league's head coaching positions.

Six of the league's 12 coaches are Black.

The number of women holding league office positions increased from 65.4% to 69.4%. The number of women in league office as managers to senior directors and professional staff roles all increased from last year, too.

Currently, 75% of the team president positions in the WNBA are held by women.

“That is impressive and augurs well for the future," Laphick said.

The percentage of Black people in positions of vice president and above increased by 5.2 percentage points to 22.4% in 2022.

The institute publishes the racial and gender report card to indicate areas of improvement, stagnation, and regression in the composition of professional and college sports’ personnel and to contribute to the improvement of integration in front office and college athletics department positions.

