Study identifies virulent HIV variant unrecognized for years

The cases date back to the 1990s and early 2000s, and have declined more recently, the researchers reported Thursday in the journal Science.

Before treatment, people with the VB variant had far more virus in their blood and suffered more immune system damage than people with other HIV variants, the study found. It’s not clear which of many viral genetic changes are the cause, but after treatment they fared the same as other HIV patients.

It “does not appear to have led to a spike” in HIV cases, Wertheim said in an email interview. But the finding highlights how much is left to learn about why a long-spreading virus “still has the potential to evolve and adapt. As this current pandemic continues to remind us, we shouldn’t underestimate the potential for viral adaptation."

