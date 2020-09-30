Study: 1st Berlin fest chief had significant Nazi-era role

After the war, Bauer tried to portray himself as having been a “convinced and active opponent” of the regime, according to the summary. His defense strategies, it added, “reveal Bauer’s ambitious, almost unscrupulous opportunism, which may also have influenced his closeness to the Nazi regime.”

After he died in 1986, the festival inaugurated an Alfred Bauer Prize, which was awarded to “a feature film that opens up new perspectives in the field of cinematic art.” It was one of several Silver Bear awards, including for best actor and director, bestowed alongside the prize for the best film, the Golden Bear.

In August, the festival said that the already-suspended prize "will no longer be awarded in the future." That announcement came as it said its acting prizes will become gender-neutral at the event's next edition in February, with prizes to be awarded for best leading and supporting performances rather than for best actor and actress.