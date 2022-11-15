Studies find automatic braking can cut crashes over 40%

Vehicles with forward collision warning systems only reduced rear-end crashes by 16%, and cut rear crashes with injuries by 19%.

Automatic emergency braking works well in all conditions, even when roadway, weather or lighting conditions were not ideal, the study showed.

The group also looked at lane departure warning systems, and lane-keeping systems, which keep vehicles in their lanes. They reduced crashes from autos leaving the roadway by 8% and road-departure crashes that cause injuries by 7%.

“These emerging technologies can substantially reduce the number of crashes and improve safety outcomes,” said Tim Czapp, senior manager for safety at European automaker Stellantis, the industry co-chair of the partnership's board.

In the other study, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found that automatic emergency braking reduces rear crash rates for pickups by 43% and rear-end injury crashes by 42%. Yet pickups are less likely to have automatic braking than cars or SUVs despite posing more danger to other road users, the IIHS found.

“Pickups account for 1 out of 5 passenger vehicles on U.S. roads, and their large size can make them dangerous to people in smaller vehicles or on foot,” the institute's Vice President of Research Jessica Cicchino said in a statement.

Mitsubishi, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler), Volkswagen and Honda have filed documents with the government this year saying they've made emergency braking standard on at least 90% of their models.

General Motors reported that only 73% of its models had the technology at the end of the 2022 model year, but a spokesman said GM would hit the 90% target by the end of the current model year.

In addition, BMW, Hyundai, Mazda, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, and Volvo passed 90% last year, according to the IIHS.