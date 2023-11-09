BreakingNews
Officials: Suspicious envelope sent to Fulton election office

Student allegedly kills another student with handgun at a German high school

German police say a student with a handgun is suspected of having killed another student at a high school in the country’s southwest

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
20 minutes ago

BERLIN (AP) — German police said Thursday evening that a student with a handgun is suspected of having killed another student at a high school in the country's southwest, German news agency dpa reported.

The suspect, a teenager, was detained as part of a large-scale police operation earlier in the day in the town of Offenburg.

He had allegedly entered a classroom at the high school for children with special needs, and fired at least one shot from a handgun at a classmate, police said.

The other student was first treated by emergency services and then taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries, dpa reported.

“The police are on site with strong forces,” local authorities said in a statement. “There is no further danger."

Police said it appeared that there was only one suspect and one victim.

The motive for the attack is likely to be personal, dpa reported.

The school was initially cordoned off and students were asked to stay in their classrooms for their safety, dpa reported. Later Thursday, around 180 students were led out of the school to another location where they were being counseled by special staff. After that, they would be able to return to their parents, dpa reported.

No further details were immediately available on the suspect, the victim or the weapon.

School shootings are unusual in Germany. However, the country has seen some shootings at schools over the years. In March 2009, a 17-year-old student killed 15 people and then himself in the town of Winnenden.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Young Thug case: Judge allows rap lyrics to be used as evidence27m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Officials: Suspicious envelope sent to Fulton election office
43m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Thrown out: What went wrong for the GOP in Georgia’s redistricting
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Four years later Abrams campaign collusion allegations unresolved
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Four years later Abrams campaign collusion allegations unresolved
2h ago

THURSDAY’S WEATHER
Is warm weather about to come to an end?
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Artists' posters of hostages held by Hamas, started as public reminder, become flashpoint...
9m ago
Lyrics can be used as evidence during rapper Young Thug's trial on gang and racketeering...
13m ago
Israel agrees to 4-hour daily pauses in Gaza fighting to allow civilians to flee, White...
17m ago
Featured

Atlanta is now the only U.S. city with giant pandas
3h ago
AJC poll shows Georgia Democratic rift over Israel
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top