BreakingNews
Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home
X

Stuck antenna freed on Jupiter-bound spacecraft

National & World News
By MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press
28 minutes ago
A crucial radar antenna on a spacecraft bound for Jupiter is no longer jammed

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A crucial radar antenna on a European spacecraft bound for Jupiter is no longer jammed.

Flight controllers in Germany freed the 52-foot (16-meter) antenna Friday after nearly a month of effort.

The European Space Agency's Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, nicknamed Juice, blasted off in April on a decade-long voyage. Soon after launch, a tiny pin refused to budge and prevented the antenna from fully opening.

Controllers tried shaking and warming the spacecraft to get the pin to move by just millimeters. Back-to-back jolts finally did the trick.

The radar antenna will peer deep beneath the icy crust of three Jupiter moons suspected of harboring underground oceans and possibly life. Those moons are Callisto, Europa and Ganymede, the largest moon in the solar system.

Juice will attempt to go into orbit around Ganymede. No spacecraft has ever orbited a moon other than our own.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Editors' Picks

Credit: FOX

BREAKING: Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home59m ago

Credit: Ga Dept of Corrections

Accomplice in inmate’s $11 million heist admits to money laundering
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

As Memorial Day approaches, gas prices are down from a year ago
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy

Veteran working 2 jobs to support his dreams was killed over a car, family says
3h ago

Credit: Courtesy

Veteran working 2 jobs to support his dreams was killed over a car, family says
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

YSL trial: Rapper Young Thug taken to hospital for second day in a row
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Harris group agrees to buy NFL's Washington Commanders from Snyder family
5m ago
Doomsday plot: Idaho jury convicts woman in murders of 2 children, romantic rival
10m ago
Black College World Series hopes to spur MLB careers for HBCU players
15m ago
Featured

Your tax dollars: Will Cobb schools save money by building a graduation venue?
9h ago
Falcons 2023 schedule is out - our beat writer's week-by-week breakdown
19h ago
Did Trump’s town hall remarks give Georgia prosecutors additional ammunition?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top