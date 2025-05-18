Struggling Sergio Garcia says he'd decline playing for European Ryder Cup team right now if invited

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sergio Garcia has appeared in 10 Ryder Cups and amassed more points than any other European player. But the 45-year-old Spaniard, who has earned 28½ points in the competition, said right now he would decline an invitation to play for Team Europe if he was chosen by captain Luke Donald.
“Obviously the way I’m playing, even if Luke offered me a pick right now, I would tell him no,” said Garcia, who last played in the Ryder Cup team in 2021. “So obviously I need to get better. I need to get more where I was just before the Masters. You know, just show myself and show everyone that my game is solid, and it can help Team Europe. It’s as simple as that.”
Garcia said Sunday his feelings could change if he begins to play better.
He made the cut at the PGA Championship this week, but was never a factor and finished well down the leaderboard at 7-over 291.
Garcia won the LIV Golf Hong Kong event in March but missed the cut in the Masters and is currently not eligible for the U.S. Open or British Open, although he could attempt to qualify.
“The good thing is that there’s still, you know, two or three months until the team is finalized,” Garcia said. “So you know, I’ll have time to gain some confidence and improve a little bit on my game.”
