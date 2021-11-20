Stroud tosses 6 TDs, No. 5 Ohio St blows out No. 7 Mich St

Ohio State led 49-0 at the half and outgained the Spartans 655-224.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: The Spartans, who knocked off top-10 rival Michigan three weeks ago, weren't just sent tumbling from the Big Ten East playoff picture, they were demoralized. They've shown great improvement this season under second-year coach Mel Tucker, but are not yet in Ohio State's class.

Ohio State: Can anybody slow down the Buckeyes? The offense scored touchdowns on all seven first-half possessions, until coach Ryan Day backed off the gas. The defense forced a couple of first-half turnovers that helped produce the avalanche.

The Buckeyes scored 50 points for the sixth time this season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The impressive win could bump the Buckeyes up the rankings, with another spotlight game next week in Ann Arbor. Michigan State, with a second loss, will tumble.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Hosts Penn State in season finale.

Ohio State: Wraps up the season with the annual clash and hatefest with Michigan.

