Strong winds could push New Mexico fire toward mountain town

Gonzales' 4-year-old grandson Lukas yelled “airplane” every time one flew overhead in the effort to save Las Vegas, a commercial hub for the rural farming and ranching region.

Her car was packed with valuables in case an evacuation order came, but she was not sure where they would go. The residential care home where she works as a pharmacist started moving older clients out on Monday. Nearly 200 patients at the state psychiatric hospital in Las Vegas also evacuated Monday.

As the wind-whipped fire burned through dry mountainsides Tuesday, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the request for the presidential disaster declaration and said she hoped it would bring financial help for recovery efforts. She called it important to seek the declaration now, rather than waiting until the fire is out.

Lujan Grisham, a first-term Democrat running for reelection, said about 15,500 homes were under evacuation orders and that the number of homes destroyed would likely go much higher when it's safe enough for officials to evaluate the damage.

“I have families who don’t know what the next day looks like,” Lujan Grisham said. “I have families who are trying to navigate their children and health care resources, figure out their livelihoods and they’re in every single little community and it must feel to them like they are out there on their own.”

San Miguel County Sheriff Chris Lopez has fielded calls from people worried about safety if the fire crests the ridge just west of Las Vegas. Schools in the community canceled classes at least through Wednesday.

“I can tell you, from my training and experience, town is very defendable,” Lopez said. “As you go further into town, it becomes a lot more defensible. And you know, we’re doing everything we can to prepare for that.”

On Tuesday, bulldozers scraped fire lines on the outskirts and firefighters conducted burns to clear vegetation while airplanes and helicopters dropped fire retardant as a second line of defense in preparation for the intense winds expected over the weekend. Meanwhile, fire engines and crews remained stationed Wednesday on the edge of town.

New Mexico has been swept by waves of hot, dry and windy weather. The latest forecast had it in the bull's-eye again.

Wildfires have become a year-round threat in the drought-stricken West — moving faster and burning hotter than ever due to climate change, scientists and fire experts say. Fire officials also point to overgrown and unhealthy forested areas where built-up vegetation can worsen wildfire conditions.

Nationally, the National Interagency Fire Center reported Wednesday that a dozen uncontained large fires have burned about 436 square miles (1,129 square kilometers) in five states, including New Mexico. More than 3,500 wildland firefighters and support personnel are assigned to fires burning across the country.

On the northern flank of the big New Mexico fire, crews were trying to keep the flames from reaching the towns of Cleveland and Mora, said Todd Abel, a fire operations section chief.

The fire merged last week with another blaze sparked in early April when a prescribed fire set by land managers escaped containment. The cause of the other fire remains under investigation.

Another New Mexico wildfire burning through forested areas near Los Alamos National Laboratory has charred more than 42 square miles (109 square kilometers), destroying at least three homes and forcing evacuations.

Montoya Bryan reported from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Associated Press writers Paul Davenport in Phoenix and Ken Ritter in Las Vegas, Nevada, contributed to this report. Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.

