US stocks turn mixed as bond yields continue their climb

The bond market, which has been betting on stronger economic growth as well as the potential for higher inflation, pushed bond yields higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was trading at 1.60%, its highest level in more than a year. Only a week ago, markets reacted negatively to the 10-year note crossing the 1.50% mark.

Technology stocks continued their slow march downward as bond yields rise. Tech stocks tend to be more expensive than other stocks per dollar of earnings a company can generate, a concept known as the price-to-earnings ratio. Because tech stocks are pricier, they tend to fall when bond yields become more attractive.

Apple fell 1%, Amazon lost 1.7% and Tesla fell 8%.

Investors were disappointed with remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday. Powell said inflation will likely pick up in the coming months, though he cautioned that the increase would be temporary and would not be enough for the Fed to alter its low-interest rate policies.