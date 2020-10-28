Strong typhoon slams Vietnam, at least 2 dead, 26 missing

VTV showed displaced villagers huddled in classrooms that were converted into an evacuation center, where they spent the night.

Provincial authorities shut down offices, factories and schools and asked people to remain indoors to prevent casualties. Vietnam is still recovering from severe flooding and landslides that killed 136 people and left dozens missing in three provinces.

At least five airports were closed as the typhoon approached, with more than 200 flights canceled. Train services were also suspended Wednesday and will resume when the weather improves, the VTV network reported.

The typhoon left at least nine people dead in the Philippines before blowing toward Vietnam. Most of the thousands who took shelter during the storm have returned home, leaving those whose homes were destroyed remaining in evacuation camps.

Broken tree branches caused by strong winds from typhoon Molave lie on a deserted street in Da Nang, Vietnam Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Typhoon Malove sank a few fishing boats as it approached Vietnam's south central coast on Wednesday morning. (Vo Van Dung/VNA via AP) Credit: Vo Van Dung Credit: Vo Van Dung

People remove beach cabanas ahead of Typhoon Molave in Danang, Vietnam on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. National agency forecasts the typhoon to hit Vietnam on Wednesday morning in the central region where 1.3 people could face evacuation. (Tran Le Lam/VNA via AP) Credit: Tran Le Lam Credit: Tran Le Lam