Strong quake injures dozens, shuts north Philippine airport

In Batac city, also in Ilocos Norte, patients were moved out of the province’s largest hospital after parts of the ceiling in the intensive care unit fell as the building swayed. Medical consultation services at the hospital were suspended. School classes in the province were halted while engineers assessed damage to buildings, officials said.

Marcos Jr. said authorities were inspecting roads and buildings. “Most people are asking for tents because they’re afraid to go back to their houses because if these have been weakened and an aftershock hits, they may get hurt,” he said at a news conference in Manila.

More than 400 aftershocks have been detected but only a few were felt by people, officials said.

In the town of La Paz in Abra, a century-old Christian church was damaged, with parts of its belfry collapsing and some walls cracked, littering the church’s grassy yard with debris, officials said.

At least two towns in Cagayan province lost electricity due to damaged power lines. A number of bridges and roads in outlying provinces were damaged.

In July, a magnitude 7 earthquake set off landslides and damaged buildings in Abra and other northern provinces, killing at least five people and injuring dozens.

In 1990, a magnitude 7.7 quake killed nearly 2,000 people in the northern Philippines and wrought extensive damage, including in Manila.

The Philippine archipelago lies on the “Pacific Ring of Fire,” a region along most of the Pacific Ocean rim where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur, making the Southeast Asian nation one of the world’s most disaster-prone.

