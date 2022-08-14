ajc logo
X

Strong explosion hits market in Armenia's capital

National & World News
7 minutes ago
A strong explosion hit a large market in the capital of Armenia on Sunday, setting off a fire and reportedly trapping people under rubble

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — A strong explosion hit a large market in Armenia's capital on Sunday, setting off a fire and reportedly trapping people under rubble.

The Interfax news agency cited Armenia's emergency service as saying the explosion occurred in a building at the Surmalu market where fireworks were sold. The market is about two kilometers (1.2 miles) south of the center of Yerevan.

Russia's state news agency Tass cited the city's mayor as saying an unspecified number of people were trapped in rubble.

Editors' Picks
Triple-A battery mates Kyle Muller, Chadwick Tromp lead big-league Braves to victory12h ago
Georgia’s Arian Smith to undergo ankle surgery; more injury updates from Kirby Smart
13h ago
Bills rally to beat Colts 27-24 in Matt Ryan's Indy debut
9h ago
In Ukraine, rebuilding starts with neighbors' help
2h ago
In Ukraine, rebuilding starts with neighbors' help
2h ago
Cincinnati’s Brandon Vazquez impresses Atlanta United, his former team
6h ago
The Latest
Officials: Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, hurts 14
11m ago
Brief scuffles slow tallying in Kenya's close election
1h ago
Physician Green wins Hawaii Democratic primary for governor
1h ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top