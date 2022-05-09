ajc logo
X

Earthquake shakes area between Taiwan, Japan; no tsunami

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
A strong earthquake shook seas between eastern Taiwan and southwestern Japan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A strong earthquake shook seas between eastern Taiwan and southwestern Japan on Monday, but authorities said there was no danger of a tsunami. Light shaking was felt in Taipei, but no damage has been reported.

Japanese authorities said a magnitude 6.6 quake struck off the southern and westernmost island of Yonaguni, which is about 110 kilometers (66 miles) east of Taiwan.

Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said the magnitude 6.1 quake was 27 kilometers (17 miles) deep. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was 6.3 magnitude. Preliminary measurements can often differ immediately after a temblor and can be revised after further analysis.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said there was no danger of a tsunami. The meteorological agency said the 3:23 p.m. (0623GMT) quake struck 20 kilometers (12 miles) below the sea surface.

The agency said there may be small swelling of the water but there was no danger of a tsunami.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
EXPLAINER: What comes next with John Lee leading Hong Kong?
24m ago
Paris trial for 2009 plane crash that left 152 dead, 1 alive
36m ago
Russia marks WWII victory shadowed by Ukraine
38m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top