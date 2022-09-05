Powerful quake shakes southwest China; damage not yet known

Jiang hid under a desk for five minutes in her 31st floor apartment. She said many of her neighbors rushed downstairs.

Like most of Chengdu's 21 million residents, Jiang cannot leave her residential compound due to China's hard-line “zero-COVID" restrictions following a recent outbreak in the city.

The past two months in Chengdu “have been weird," with a heat wave that has led to water shortages and power cuts due to Sichuan's reliance on hydropower, along with the latest virus outbreak and now the earthquake, Jiang said.

China’s deadliest earthquake in recent years was a 7.9-magnitude in 2008 that killed nearly 90,000 people in Sichuan. The temblor devastated towns, schools and rural communities outside the provincial capital of Chengdu, leading to a years-long effort to rebuild with more resistant materials.

The epicenter of Monday's quake was in a mountainous area about 200 kilometers (125 miles) southwest of Chengdu.