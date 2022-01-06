Hamburger icon
Strong earthquake shakes Nicaragua

A strong earthquake has shaken Nicaragua, sending people into the streets, but there are no initial reports of damage

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — A strong earthquake shook Nicaragua Thursday morning, sending people fleeing into the streets, but there were no initial reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 — down from an initial calculation of 6.2. It was centered on the country's Pacific coast about 36 miles (59 kilometers) south of Corinto. The earthquake was at a depth of 17 miles (27.5 kilometers).

It was felt strongly in Managua, the capital, where residents milled about outside their homes and workers cleared government buildings. Travelers at the capital's international airport were evacuated from the terminal.

The earthquake, which hit at 10:25 a.m. (11:25 a.m. EST; 1625 GMT), was also felt to the north in El Salvador.

