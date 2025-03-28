Nation & World News
Strong earthquake rocks Thai capital of Bangkok, prompting evacuations from swaying buildings

A strong 7.3 magnitude earthquake has rocked the Thai capital, causing buildings to sway
Updated 6 minutes ago

BANGKOK (AP) — A strong 7.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the Thai capital Friday, causing buildings to sway.

Germany’s GFZ center for geosciences said the midday temblor was a shallow 10 kilometers, with an epicenter in neighboring Myanmar, according to temporary reports.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The greater Bangkok area is home to more than 17 million people, many of whom live in high-rise apartments.

Many buildings were evacuated as they swayed in the rare quake.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in central Myanmar, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of the city of Monywa. There were no immediate reports of the effect of the earthquake in Myanmar, which is in the middle of a civil war.

