ajc logo
X

Strong earthquake kills 5 in southern Iran

National & World News
1 hour ago
Five people have been killed and 44 others injured in a magnitude 6.3 earthquake in southern Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Five people were killed and 44 others injured in a magnitude 6.3 earthquake in southern Iran on Saturday, state television reported.

Rescue teams were deployed near the epicenter, Sayeh Khosh village, which is home to around 300 people in Hormozgan province, some 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) south of the capital, Tehran, the report said.

People went into the streets as aftershocks continued to jolt the area after the early morning quake, which also damaged buildings and infrastructure.

The earthquake was felt in many neighboring countries, the report said.

The area has seen several moderate earthquakes in recent weeks. In November, one man died following two magnitude 6.4 and 6.3 earthquakes.

Iran lies on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people. A magnitude 7 earthquake that struck western Iran in 2017 killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.

Editors' Picks
Derek Trucks on reinventing the Tedeschi Trucks Band18h ago
Max Fried shuts down Reds, Braves’ offense explodes late
1h ago
Braves still chasing Mets and now Scherzer, deGrom return soon
9h ago
Pair indicted for murder in shooting at Barrett Parkway restaurant in Cobb
10h ago
Pair indicted for murder in shooting at Barrett Parkway restaurant in Cobb
10h ago
Trump probe: Fulton judge hears from lawmakers challenging subpoenas
8h ago
The Latest
'Revolutionary' high court term on abortion, guns and more
17m ago
Javier fans career-high 14 to lead Astros over Angels 8-1
18m ago
Tropical Storm Bonnie moving over Nicaragua toward Pacific
24m ago
Featured
An aerial photograph shows a piece of Beltline-adjacent building (lower right), where 8ARM and former Paris on Ponce are located, on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
17h ago
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top