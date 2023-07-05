BreakingNews
Lin Wood, outspoken Trump defender and libel lawyer, gives up law license

Strong demand drives US new vehicle sales higher in the first half of the year

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 13 minutes ago
X
Demand for new SUVs, trucks and cars in the U.S. picked up steam in the second quarter, but the stronger sales kept prices high for consumers

Demand for new SUVs, trucks and cars in the U.S. picked up steam in the second quarter, but the stronger sales kept prices high for consumers.

Auto sales rose a healthy 16.8% from April through June to just over 4.1 million, fueled by pent-up demand from nearly two years of short supplies due to factories that were hobbled by the global computer chip shortage.

For much of the year, average prices pulled back a bit and automakers raised discounts a little. But in June, those trends began to stall out, said Ivan Drury, director of insights for Edmunds.com.

Consumers paid an average of $45,978 per vehicle in June, according to J.D. Power estimates. That's flat from June of last year, but almost $1,400 less than in December of 2022 when prices peaked.

Inventory on dealer lots was expected to be just over 1.2 million vehicles in June, about the same as most of this year, J.D. Power said. Because of increased demand, supplies aren't growing.

Electric vehicle sales continued to rise during the first half of the year to more than 557,000 vehicles, or 7.2% of all new vehicle sales. In all of last year, consumers bought just over 807,000 EVs, or 5.8% of new vehicle sales.

With prices flat and average new-vehicle interest rates of around 7% expected to stay elevated through at least the summer, Drury says those in the market for a new car should hold off buying if they can. If they can't, they should figure out if they need as many bells and whistles.

“Any of those upgrades are likely going to cost you far more than you might expect,” he said.

General Motors led all automakers in second-quarter sales with almost 690,000, a 19% increase over a year ago. Toyota, which had been in second place, posted sales of 569,000, up 7%. Ford will release sales on Thursday.

Stellantis sales rose 6% for the quarter, while Nissan sales jumped 33%, and Honda's leaped 45% over poor numbers from a year ago due to parts shortages. Hyundai and Kia sales each rose 15% from a year ago. Subaru sales were up 22%.

For the first half of the year, auto sales rose 12% over 2022 to 7.7 million, still below pre-pandemic levels.

Tesla again was by far the leader in electric vehicle sales at nearly 337,000 in the U.S. from January through June, according to estimates from Motorintelligence.com.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Lin Wood, outspoken Trump defender and libel lawyer, gives up law license1h ago

Atlanta ‘mastermind’ behind $10M Amazon fraud gets 16-year prison sentence
19m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother of girl found decaying in DeKalb closet released from hospital, jailed
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

‘Senseless act’: 2-year-old paralyzed from waist down after DeKalb shooting
3h ago

Credit: John Spink

‘Senseless act’: 2-year-old paralyzed from waist down after DeKalb shooting
3h ago

Credit: AP

Trump posted what he said was Obama's address, prosecutors say
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

LA County sheriff's department calls video of deputy tackling woman 'disturbing,' opens...
7m ago
Norfolk Southern says other companies should share blame in fiery Ohio derailment
14m ago
3 protesters arrested at Wimbledon after interrupting matches by throwing confetti on...
19m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia ranked as a top state for early voting turnout
10h ago
Check your results from the AJC Peachtree Road Race
11h ago
Georgia Trump investigation: We’re still waiting. Listen to the ‘Breakdown’ podcast
12h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top