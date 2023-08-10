Striking screenwriters will resume negotiations with studios on Friday

The guild that represents striking film and television screenwriters says negotiations with major studios and streaming services will resume Friday

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

National & World News
34 minutes ago
X

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The guild that represents striking film and television screenwriters says negotiations with major studios and streaming services will resume Friday.

The Writers Guild of America sent a message to its members Thursday saying they expect the studios will respond to their proposals. The two sides met last week to discuss possibly restarting negotiations, but no negotiation dates were immediately set.

“Our committee returns to the bargaining table ready to make a fair deal, knowing the unified WGA membership stands behind us and buoyed by the ongoing support of our union allies,” The Writers Guild told its members.

The screenwriters have now been on strike for 101 days, surpassing a 2007-2008 work stoppage that ground many Hollywood productions to a halt. This time the writers have been joined on picket lines by Hollywood actors, who are also striking to seek better compensation and protections on the use of artificial intelligence in the industry. It is the first time since 1960 that the two unions have been on strike at the same time.

The strike has delayed numerous film and television productions, forced late-night talk shows into reruns and delayed the Emmy Awards, which will now air in January.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: bandres@ajc.com

EPA decision in Alabama raises questions about Georgia Power’s coal ash5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Hartsfield-Jackson revamp of concessions to be stretched out over years
1h ago

Credit: AP

Kemp’s limited Medicaid expansion approves 265 to enroll in first month
3h ago

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer

A family’s grief to be laid to rest along with Korean War soldier’s remains
1h ago

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer

A family’s grief to be laid to rest along with Korean War soldier’s remains
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Feds raise hurricane season forecast to ‘above normal’ number of storms
44m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

UN Security Council to hold first open meeting on North Korea human rights situation...
8m ago
Prosecutors seek Jan. 2 trial date for Donald Trump in his 2020 election conspiracy case
9m ago
A billion-dollar coastal project begins in Louisiana. Will it work as sea levels rise?
9m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Beyoncé, Light Up the Corners and more
1h ago
Fresh produce near you: AJC guide to 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets
5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top