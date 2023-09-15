Striking Hollywood writers, studios to resume negotiations next week

Contract talks that could end Hollywood’s writers strike are set to resume next week

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

National & World News
Updated 20 minutes ago
X

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Contract talks that could end Hollywood's writers strike are set to resume next week, studios said Thursday.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the industry's studios, streaming services and production companies in union negotiations, said in a statement that they had reached out to the Writers Guild of America on Wednesday and the two sides agreed to resume negotiations next week.

Leaders are still working out the details, the statement said, and no further specifics were provided.

“Every member company of the AMPTP is committed and eager to reach a fair deal, and to working together with the WGA to end the strike,” the statement said.

There are no talks yet planned to settle the actors strike.

Writers have been on strike for 4 1/2 months over issues including pay, job security and regulating the use of artificial intelligence.

A previous attempt to restart talks fell flat. The two sides had a handful of meetings in mid-August, including one that included the heads of Disney, Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery.

But writers said that after exchanging contract proposals, “they were met with a lecture about how good their single and only counteroffer was,” and the talks trailed off.

California lawmakers on Thursday voted to allow striking workers to claim unemployment benefits.

If signed by Newsom, the bill would benefit Southern California hotel workers along with the striking actors and screenwriters.

But it's not clear if Newsom will sign it. The fund California uses to pay unemployment benefits is insolvent. Business groups have said making more people eligible for benefits will only make it worse.

___

For more on the actors and writers strikes, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/hollywood-strikes/

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia redistricting trial ends with debate over Black representation2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Judge tosses law mailer complaint in Trump RICO case
4h ago

Credit: Family contributed photo

‘It’s like it’s not real’: Family mourns man killed in Clayton stabbing spree
2h ago

Credit: Drew Kann

3 hours’ worth of rain soaked parts of Atlanta in just 15 minutes
3m ago

Credit: Drew Kann

3 hours’ worth of rain soaked parts of Atlanta in just 15 minutes
3m ago

Credit: AP

Students moved after flooding at Atlanta University Center
18m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

On 60th anniversary of church bombing, victim's sister, suspect's daughter urge people to...
30m ago
Zelenskyy is expected to visit Washington as Congress is debating $24 billion in aid for...
39m ago
Author Deesha Philyaw has a 7-figure deal for her next two books
42m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

AJC PODCAST
Braves are the 2023 NL East champions
15h ago
Music Midtown is a special memory for Sweden’s First Aid Kit
Sending Fulton inmates out of state? Public defender seeks to stop sheriff
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top