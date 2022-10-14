Strikes continue in French refineries, disrupt fuel supplies

The Minister for Energy Transition, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, said Friday she was hoping for a return to normality “as quickly as possible,” helped by government-ordered worker requisitions at two fuel depots in western and northern France.

The requisition orders aim at “ensuring that the French get out of that nightmare, that unbearable situation,” Pannier-Runacher said on LCI television.

Long lines of cars could be seen across France as drivers were waiting sometimes for several hours to fill up their cars. Many gas stations have temporarily closed while awaiting deliveries.

About 30% of France’s gas stations are experiencing temporary shortages, with the Paris area and northern France being the most affected.

Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler

Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler

Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler

Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler

Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler