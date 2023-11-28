Strike over privatizing Sao Paulo's public transport causes crowds and delays in city of 11 million

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Long lines appeared in Sao Paulo’s bus and subway stations Tuesday as a strike opposing privatization efforts of public transport in South America’s largest city caused delays. Traffic on some routes stalled completely.

Sao Paulo state Gov. Tarcísio de Freitas, who took office in January, called the strike “unreasonable." He told reporters he had campaigned for looking into privatizations, concessions and "the participation of private capital in public services as a way of bringing investment.”

It was not clear how long the strike would last, and there appeared to be little room for negotiations. The governor insisted that privatization had been the “winning position” in the election and that “to not accept that position is to not accept the results of the polls.”